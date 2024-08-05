'Govt Bringing Amendments For Development Of Muslims,' Says Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Chairman Pyare Khan On Centre's Plan To Amend Waqf Board Act

Nagpur: After reports suggested that the Centre is planning to amend the Waqf Board Act, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Chairman Pyare Khan, backed the proposed amendments saying that the government is bringing amendments for the development of Muslims.

"Those who are protesting are spreading fake narratives. Those who become contractors of Muslims, do they care about Muslims? Today, such leaders and Dalals are suffering" Pyare Khan said.

" Those who used to earn their livelihood from Waqf Board, their shops are going to be locked. The government is going to do something for Muslims, so these people are suffering. Our mothers and sisters are going to get their rights. The Muslim Personal Law Board should not oppose the right thing" he added.

#WATCH | Nagpur: On media reports that the central government is likely to bring a bill to curb the powers of the Waqf Board over assets, Chairman, Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Pyare Khan says, "Whoever is saying these things is spreading a fake narrative. Those who… pic.twitter.com/QoJ8cJbPlH — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

He further said "If something is in favour of Muslims, then it should be welcomed. The Muslim Personal Law Board should first see what reforms are being done. Those who misused the property of Waqf are facing problems".

He said that the property of Muslims should be sold to any other community, so Muslims should welcome the step and walk hand in hand with the government.

"Those who built big malls on Waqf land, and sold Waqf property are facing problems. The government is bringing amendments for the development of Muslims. The government did not say that the property of Muslims should be sold to any other community. the step taken by the government should be welcomed and we should walk hand in hand with the government and the country" he said.

About Centre's Proposal To Amend The Waqf Board Act

The central government is considering making amendments to the Waqf Act which could restrict the power of the Waqf Board said sources. According to the sources, 32-40 amendments are being considered in the Waqf Board Act.

Waqf Act was first passed by Parliament in 1954. Subsequently, it was repealed and a new Waqf Act was passed in 1995 which gave more powers to Waqf Boards. In 2013, this Act was further amended to give far-reaching powers to the Waqf Board to designate the property as 'Waqf Property'.

According to sources the proposed amendments are likely to make it mandatory for the Waqf Board to register its property in the District Collector's office so that the property can be evaluated.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi On Centre's Proposal To Amend The Waqf Board Act

Reacting to it, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Government wanted to take away the autonomy of the Waqf Board.

"Firstly, when Parliament is in session, the central government is acting against parliamentary supremacy and privileges and informing the media and not informing Parliament. I can say that whatever has been written in the media about this proposed amendment shows that the Modi government wants to take away the autonomy of the Waqf Board and it wants to interfere. This itself is against the freedom of religion," he said.

#WATCH | On media reports that the central government is likely to bring a bill to curb the powers of the Waqf Board over assets, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Firstly, when Parliament is in session, the central government is acting against parliamentary supremacy and… pic.twitter.com/XJ7hixY7UZ — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2024

BJP Leader Shazia Ilmi Alleges Corruption In The Waqf Board Act

Calling for a great need for improvement in the Waqf Board Act, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi on Sunday alleged corruption in the board and said that the need of the hour is to bring amendments to the Act.

Shazia said, "There is so much corruption in it. The common Muslims are not benefiting from it; rather, only those who have usurped the land are. 77 per cent of Delhi's land is under the Waqf Board. Some people are operating like a mafia in this. There is an urgent need to curb corruption. There are 32 state Waqf boards and one central body under the government, but the way their selection is done leaves a lot of scope for corruption," Shazia added.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), member, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said that the government should consult and take the opinion of the stakeholders before making any amendments.

On the other hand, supporting the amendments, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam, All India Imam Organization said that it is the need of the hour to make amendments and there should be no politics over it.