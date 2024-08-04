Government Preps To Curtail 'Unfettered' Powers Of Waqf Boards, May Table Bill In Parliament Soon

(File Photo) The new Parliament building is visible as the old House can be seen in the background | PTI

The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may soon bring a legislation amending the Waqf Act which gives 'unfettered' authority to Muslim waqf boards across the country to declare a property as Waqf and take over it. The Union Cabinet okayed the amendments on Friday (August 2). It is being anticipated that the government may choose to introduce the bill in the parliament on Monday (August 5).

Waqf boards currently have considerable powers to declare a tract of land or a property as Waqf before taking over it. The initial idea behind setting up of these boards was to regulate 'auqaf' (assets which are donated as waqf).

As per reports in the media, the Centre plans to make 40 amendments to the exiting act and introduce mandatory verification before a land is declared as waqf. The requirement for verification may also be introduced for some other functions of the board.

“As per the proposed amendments, the claims on properties made by Waqf Boards will be mandatorily verified. Similarly, mandatory verification has been proposed for disputed properties of Waqf Boards,” CCN-News 18 reported citing source.

It is estimated that waqf boards around the country have 8.7 lakh properties which account for 9.4 lakh acres of land.

The government is reportedly also working on allowing women to become members of the waqf boards, currently a male domain.

It is being said that the amendments are being introduced to find a solution to disputes that arise due to waqf boards' claim on various properties.

In September 2022, a waqf board in Tamil Nadu claimed the entire village of Tiruchendurai as waqf. The village population is mostly Hindu.

Introduction of the legislation to amend the act is sure to spark a heated debate in the parliament as well as in society with the Opposition likely criticising the government over various aspects of the amendments.