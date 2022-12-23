Maharashtra State Board likely to release final timetable for Class 10, 12 exams; know more here

Maharashtra State Board likely to release final timetable for Class 10, 12 exams | PTI File Photo (Representative Photo)

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to release the final timetable of Class 10 and Class 12 exams on January 1. The State Board released the tentative timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 exams on the official website- www.mahahsscboard.in.

According to the tentative timetable, the board exams of SSC students would commence on March 2, and end on March 25, 2023, and that of HSC students would be conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2023.

“The board may or may not release the final timetable on January 1. We are yet to decide on the final date,” said a senior official of the MSBSHSE. The official added that statement would be released by the Board on the official website once a date to release the timetable would be finalized.