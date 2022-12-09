Maharashtra board exams: No home centres for SSC, HSC students say officials

Students appearing for the 2023 SSC and HSC board exams will not be allowed to take the test in their school | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that students appearing for the 2023 SSC and HSC board exams in February-March will not be allowed to take the exams in their school and that no extra time would be given to the students for completion of their papers.

Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be conducted in the original, pre-Covid manner, and the old guidelines will be brought back.

“The facilities of home centres and 30 minutes of extra time were introduced during the pandemic. Now that it is not too big a danger, we bring back the old rules,” said Anuradha Oak, Secretary, MSBSHSE.

The extra time was given to compensate the students as they had faced problems during the online classes.

Similarly, the facility of home centres was introduced for the safety of students during the pandemic, but now for the upcoming board exams, the students will have to travel to the allotted centre.

“During the pandemic, the board also gave students liberty by waiving off 25% of the total syllabus. However, now students will have to prepare for the entire portion, without anything being deducted,” the Secretary added.

However, the Principals of several schools are not very happy with the State Board shifting back to the old rules. They say that it is the first year for students after the pandemic and it might prove difficult for them.

“At least the policy of extra time or the reduction in the syllabus should be not taken away from the students. Not allowing them to appear for the exams from their home centres is indeed a good decision,” said Lilawati Singh, Principal, New BMC School, Sion.

Talking about the specially-abled students, Suma Das, Principal of Bhandup’s Pawar Public School said that at least some sort of support should be given to special students. She said, “ICSE board supports students with such policies, the State Board should do it as well.”