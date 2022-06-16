Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results to be declared tomorrow at 1 pm

File Photo

Following the announcement of the results, applications for mark verification, photocopying, and re-evaluation of the answer book can be submitted online at http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in/

"I hope tomorrow is a milestone day for all students": School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

After 1 p.m. tomorrow, students registered for the examination through the nine divisional education boards from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan will be able to view their subject-wise revised marks

According to a tweet made by the School Education Minister Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad: 'Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Certificate (E. 10th) examination in secondary schools in March-April 2022. June 17, 2022, Will be announced online at 1:00 p.m.