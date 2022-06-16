e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2022 latest updates: Results to be declared tomorrow at 1 pm

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
File Photo
16 June 2022 04:39 PM IST

Following the announcement of the results, applications for mark verification, photocopying, and re-evaluation of the answer book can be submitted online at http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in/

16 June 2022 04:13 PM IST

"I hope tomorrow is a milestone day for all students": School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

16 June 2022 03:56 PM IST

After 1 p.m. tomorrow, students registered for the examination through the nine divisional education boards from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan will be able to view their subject-wise revised marks

16 June 2022 03:56 PM IST

According to a tweet made by the School Education Minister Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad: 'Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Certificate (E. 10th) examination in secondary schools in March-April 2022. June 17, 2022, Will be announced online at 1:00 p.m.

16 June 2022 03:56 PM IST

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 : 1. Go to Mahresult.nic.in, the official website. 2. Select the SSC result link from the homepage. 3. Fill up the needed information, Select "View Result" and the Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will emerge.

16 June 2022 03:56 PM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams tomorrow, June 17, Friday, at 01:00 pm.

16 June 2022 03:04 PM IST

Maharashtra Board results on Friday! here's all you need to know

