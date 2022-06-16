e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra Board to announce SSC results tomorrow! Check the list of official websites here

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 03:10 PM IST
Maharashtra Class 10 results tomorrow, June 17, Friday, at 01:00 pm. |

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams tomorrow, June 17, Friday, at 01:00 pm.

Here are all the Maharashtra Board Websites where the results will be announced:

http://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://ssc.mahresults.org.in

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 :

1. Go to Mahresult.nic.in, the official website.

2. Select the SSC result link from the homepage.

3. Fill up the needed information, Select "View Result" and the Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will emerge.

According to the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022, there were 16,38,964 students who took the HSC Exams this year, with 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls.

