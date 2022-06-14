Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results expected soon ; Here's how to check

Officials have stated that the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be published on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other websites shortly. | IStock images

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams soon. Officials have stated that the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be published on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other websites shortly.



State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad indicated last month that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be released by June 20, after which the date was rumoured to be June 15 but now the results are not coming out tomorrow and will be announced soon.



Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 :

1. Go to Mahresult.nic.in, the official website.

2. Select the SSC result link from the homepage.

3. Fill up the needed information, Select "View Result" and the Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will emerge.

According to the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022, there were 14,85,191 students who took the HSC Exams this year, with 8,17,188 boys and 6,68,003 girls.