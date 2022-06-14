Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results not tomorrow! Learn More

e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be published on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other websites after they are issued.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:43 PM IST
PTI

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams soon. Officials state that the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be published on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other websites shortly.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad indicated last month that the Maharashtra SSC Results would be released by June 20. According to the most recent source, Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 may be issued even sooner, on June 15, 2022

How to Check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022

1. Go to Mahresult.nic.in, the official website.

2. Select the SSC result link from the homepage.

3. Fill up the needed information, Select "View Result" and the Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will emerge.

According to the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022, there were 14,85,191 students who took the HSC Exams this year, with 8,17,188 boys and 6,68,003 girls.

Read Also
Bengal HS exam topper wants to help street children in future
article-image
