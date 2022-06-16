Maharashtra Board results on Friday! here's all you need to know

e-Paper Get App

Officials have stated that the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be published on the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, and other websites tomorrow.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the Maharashtra SSC or Class 10 final exams tomorrow, June 17 at 01:00 pm.

The School Education Minister Prof. Varsha Gaikwad announced the date and time of the Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Board results for 2022 on Twitter.

There were 16,38,964 students that registered for the HSC exams, with 8,89,506 males and 7,49,458 females.

Following the announcement of the results, applications for mark verification, photocopying, and reevaluation of the answer book can be submitted online on http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in/

After 1 p.m. tomorrow, students registered for the examination through the nine divisional education boards from Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan will be able to view their subject-wise revised marks on the following official websites:

http://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://ssc.mahresults.org.in

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022 :

1. Go to Mahresult.nic.in, the official website.

2. Select the SSC result link from the homepage.

3. Fill up the needed information, Select "View Result" and the Maharashtra State Board result 2022 will emerge.

