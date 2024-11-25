 Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

The exams will begin on February 21, 2025.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) recently confirmed that there will be no changes to the passing marks for Mathematics and Science in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for 2025, scheduled to start on February 21, 2025. This clarification follows confusion caused by a proposal in the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) suggesting a reduction of passing marks from 35 to 20.

The MSBSHSE issued a circular stating: “There is no change in passing marks for Mathematics and Science for the Class 10 exam in February/March 2025. Any future changes will be communicated to students, parents, teachers, and schools.”

The SCF proposal aimed to alleviate stress for students facing challenges in these subjects. While it received positive feedback from educators and parents, it also led to misunderstandings regarding the upcoming exam requirements.

Read Also
CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Who Can Apply & How to Register
article-image

Additionally, this year, the Maharashtra Board exams for both SSC and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will start early, with HSC exams beginning on February 11 and SSC exams on February 21, 2025. The earlier schedule aims to facilitate a smoother transition to the next academic year.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface
Thane: Major Fire Breaks Out At Drugs Manufacturing Unit In Ambernath, 1 Injured; Visuals Surface
'He'll Obviously Walk In': KL Rahul Hints At Inclusion Of Rohit Sharma For AUS vs IND 2nd Test
'He'll Obviously Walk In': KL Rahul Hints At Inclusion Of Rohit Sharma For AUS vs IND 2nd Test
Fairplay Betting App Probe: ED Seizes ₹219.66 Crore In Assets Linked To Illegal Betting And IPL Broadcast
Fairplay Betting App Probe: ED Seizes ₹219.66 Crore In Assets Linked To Illegal Betting And IPL Broadcast
IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions
IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

With the passing marks issue clarified, SSC candidates can now focus on their exam preparations without concerns about changes. Future updates regarding the SCF proposals will be communicated as needed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

IIM Mumbai Gears Up For Yuva Sangam Phase V; A Week Of Cultural Interactions & Traditions

Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election

Who Is Rounak Khatri? Know All About The New Face Of DUSU As NSUI Wins Presidential Election

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix Released, Choice-Filling Closes Today

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix Released, Choice-Filling Closes Today

DUSU Election Results 2024: Split Verdict As NSUI Wins President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP...

DUSU Election Results 2024: Split Verdict As NSUI Wins President, Joint Secretary Posts; ABVP...