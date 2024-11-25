Maharashtra SSC Exam 2025: No Change In Passing Marks For Math & Science, Clarifies Board

Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) recently confirmed that there will be no changes to the passing marks for Mathematics and Science in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for 2025, scheduled to start on February 21, 2025. This clarification follows confusion caused by a proposal in the State Curriculum Framework (SCF) suggesting a reduction of passing marks from 35 to 20.

The MSBSHSE issued a circular stating: “There is no change in passing marks for Mathematics and Science for the Class 10 exam in February/March 2025. Any future changes will be communicated to students, parents, teachers, and schools.”

The SCF proposal aimed to alleviate stress for students facing challenges in these subjects. While it received positive feedback from educators and parents, it also led to misunderstandings regarding the upcoming exam requirements.

Additionally, this year, the Maharashtra Board exams for both SSC and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will start early, with HSC exams beginning on February 11 and SSC exams on February 21, 2025. The earlier schedule aims to facilitate a smoother transition to the next academic year.

With the passing marks issue clarified, SSC candidates can now focus on their exam preparations without concerns about changes. Future updates regarding the SCF proposals will be communicated as needed.