CBSE Opens Applications For Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024: Who Can Apply & How to Register

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened registrations for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 starting today, November 22, 2024. Eligible students can apply for both the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 and Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 (renewal) through the official website cbse.gov.in.

Scholarship Details

Amount: ₹500 per month.

Applicants must provide their bank details, including name, account number, RTGS/NEFT, IFSC code, and bank address.

Verification: All applications must be verified and duly signed. Unsigned applications will be rejected.

Registration Deadline

The last date to apply for the Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 is December 23, 2024. Required documents include:

Authenticated copy of the Class 11 mark sheet.

Aadhaar card linked to the applicant’s bank account.

Verified copy of the bank passbook or a cancelled cheque.

Eligible Schemes

Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2024: For single girl children who completed Class 10 in 2024 and are now in Class 11 in a CBSE-affiliated school.

Single Girl Child Scholarship X 2023 (Renewal 2024): For renewal applications from students who received the scholarship in 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Open to single girl children who are the only child of their parents.

Candidates must have scored 60% or above in the CBSE Class 10 Examination.

Must be enrolled in Class 11 or 12 in a CBSE-affiliated school.

Tuition Fee Limit: Not exceeding ₹1,500 per month in Class 10, with an allowable 10% annual increase for Class 11 and 12.

NRI Students: Eligible with a maximum tuition fee cap of ₹6,000 per month for schools abroad.

Applicants must be Indian nationals.

Application Steps

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

Click on ‘Single Girl Child Scholarship X-2024 REG’ on the homepage and proceed to the application link.

Choose fresh application or renewal as applicable.

Complete the application form, upload required documents, and submit the application.

Download and print the application form for future reference.

The scholarship aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious single girl children, encouraging them to pursue higher education without financial constraints. Students are advised to review eligibility criteria and submit applications before the deadline.