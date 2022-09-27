e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: School bus falls into gorge in Pune; 44 students injured

The students were on a visit to an observatory in Pune when the accident occurred.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 09:16 PM IST
(Representative Photo) |

Pune: In Ambegaon tehsil in the Pune region of Maharashtra, a bus carrying up to 44 kids and three teachers crashed and overturned on Tuesday, according to officials.

The children were travelling from Pimpalgaon to Girvali hamlet, around 45 kilometres from Pune city, to visit an observatory in the afternoon, according to officials from the Pune district. Jalinder Pathare, a block development officer, claimed "The Pimpalgaon-based Muktai Prashala owned the school bus. The occurrence took place at a turn. Into a gorge, the bus descended 100 to 150 feet."

All 44 students travelling on the bus, three teachers, the driver, and a bus assistant received injuries. Seven to eight students have been shifted to a hospital in Manchar, while the rest are stable," Pathare continued

article-image

