Maharashtra: SCERT provides counsellors for SSC, HSC exams; check details here

As the Maharashtra state board examinations are approaching, the State Council of Education Research (SCERT) Maharashtra is providing training, mentorship, coaching, and counselling services to students in classes 10th and 12th to help them cope with the stress of the annual exams.

The list Counsellors can be accessed on the website- https://maa.ac.in/index.php?tcf=counselors_list

"The list of trained guides and counselors is published on the website. Students should take advantage of this facility," said M. Devender Singh, Director of State Council for Educational Revision and Training, Maharashtra, Pune.

Class 10th board examinations will be held between March 15, 2022, and April 4, 2022, while class 12th board exams will be conducted between March 4, 2022, and March 14, 2022. The examinations will only be conducted in offline mode. The Maharashtra State Council of Education Research (SCERT) has also released practice paper sets for students in classes 10th and 12th on the official website- www.maa.ac.in.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:38 PM IST