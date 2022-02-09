FPJ-Ed: DAVV convenes Internal Quality Assurance Cell meeting on February 10 after government forms panel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following formation of a 12-member gap analysis committee by the state government, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has convened a meeting of Internal Quality Assurance Cell on February 10.

“Keeping in mind the parameters of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, we will do gap analysis during the meeting,” said IQAC director Prof Pratosh Bansal, who is also one of the members in the gap analysis committee constituted by the Department of Higher Education.

The committee was formed following a suggestion by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who feels that DAVV has potential to clinch Grade A++ accreditation from NAAC.

Currently, DAVV has Grade A+ with a score of 3.30 on the scale of 4.

The CM also feels that DAVV can figure into the list of top-100 universities in NIRF rankings.

On his recommendation, DHE had formed the 12-member comprising subject experts from across the state.

Bansal said that the meeting will discuss how to coordinate with the committee members and hold regular meetings.

Besides, the IQAC meeting would also discuss progress made by task forces constituted by the university.

IQAC basically works to raise the standards of the university. DAVV’s IQAC headed by vice chancellor Renu Jain comprises Dr Sudheera Chandel, Dr Abhay Kumar, Dr B K Tripathi, Dr Sangita Jain, Dr Chandan Gupta, Dr Kanhaiya Ahuja, Dr Rajesh Sharma, Prof Ashok Sharma, deputy registrar Prajwal Khare, finance controller Dilip Verma, alumnus Pritesh Mahajan, former NAAC advisor Dr K Rama, PRS University vice chancellor Dr Akhilesh Singh, IQAC director Dr Pratosh Bansal.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:33 PM IST