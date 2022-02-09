Indore: DAVV still to submit data for NIRF rankings even as deadline expires on Feb 11

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just three days are left for the deadline to exhaust but Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has still not submitted data in the university category for national rankings-2022.

“We have readied the data and are going through it one more time before submission,” Pratosh Bansal, DAVV’s nodal officer for National Institutional Ranking Framework, said.

Initially, the last date to submit the data was January 31. The deadline was extended to February 11 by the Union Ministry of Education.

DAVV participates in a total five categories viz university, management, law, pharmacy and engineering in NIRF rankings.

It has submitted data for four categories including management, law, pharmacy and engineering. It is now required to submit data in the university category.

The only Grade A+ university in the state, DAVV had last year improved its position from band of 151-200 to band of 101-150 universities and now it is eyeing for position in top-100 universities.

“Given our advanced teaching and research, we expect better performance in rankings-2022. We are hoping to make it to top-100 universities this year,” said Bansal.

NIRF was launched by the ministry in 2015. The main objective of launching NIRF was to have indigenous ranking for the institutions across the country. The institution is assessed on five broad parameters like teaching and learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:34 AM IST