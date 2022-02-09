Indore: Woman falls while boarding a moving train, killed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old woman was killed when she slipped and fell while trying to board a moving train at Indore railway station on Monday.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP), the deceased has been identified as Manju Prajapat, a resident of Bajrang Nagar Kankad in Lasudia area. She had to go to Barwaha for the Narmada Jayanti programme.

Investigating officer Krishnamani Sharma from GRP police station said that Manju had boarded the DEMU train for Mhow at Laxmibai Nagar railway station. When the train reached platform number 1 of the main railway station, she alighted from the train while talking to someone over her mobile phone. As she was talking on her mobile phone the train left the station and she ran to catch the moving train, but she slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform.

People at the platform rushed and heaved her out of the gap, but she was seriously injured. She was taken to hospital but could not be saved. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed on platform number 1. Police said that her relatives were reaching Mhow from Betma and her plan was to join her relatives in Mhow and then go to Barwaha.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 12:45 AM IST