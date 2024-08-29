Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Key Guidelines Here

Unsplash (Representative Image)

The seat allocation results for the first round of NEET UG counselling will be released tomorrow by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. On August 26, the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling preliminary merit list was made public.

Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG allotment result on cetcell.mahacet.org if they are vying for a spot in the undergraduate medical admissions round of the common admission process (CAP).

Following the announcement of the seat allocation outcome, candidates must physically show up for admission between August 31 and September 4 up to 5:30 pm.

Prior to completing the registration form, candidates must confirm that they are eligible for the various courses. Before submitting their application, applicants that fall under a reserved category should make sure to indicate their reservation status.

Read Also Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared

How to check?

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org to access the Maharashtra CET Cell's official webpage.

-Navigate to the CAP 2024–2025 page by clicking the CAP tab on the home page.

-Click the link for NEET UG 2024.

-Select the link for the round 1 allocation results.

-If prompted, enter your login information.

-Check the Maharashtra NEET UG round 1 allotment result after submitting it.

During the registration process, applicants must upload scanned copies of their original documents. These documents must be clear and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CET Cell. In order to be admitted to Health Science Courses, candidates must make sure that all required paperwork is uploaded and that they are comfortable with the online preference filling system.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024

It is noteworthy that 2,82,051 applicants from Maharashtra registered for NEET UG 2024 in total; 2,75,442 of them took the test, and 1,42,829 of them passed. The CET Cell stated that the schedule for the next CAP Round(s) for the BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, and B(P&O) courses will be released later. The round one merit list includes the names of 55,781 candidates.