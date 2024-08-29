 Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared

The results of the NEET UG 2024 counselling are available for download on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, for those who participated.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared | Representational Pic

The Bihar National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG Counselling 2024) seat distribution results for the first round have been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The results of the NEET UG 2024 counselling are available for download on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, for those who participated. Candidates who are happy with their results have until September 2 to go to their particular universities for document verification.

Those who are given seats in the first round have to report to the designated colleges so that their documentation can be checked. After verification is complete, further qualified applicants may proceed with the admissions process as outlined in the UGMAC-2024 brochure. Candidates seeking to upgrade their seats will also need to participate in document verification; however, their documents will be kept confidential until the public release of the Round 2 seat allocation results.

How to check?

Read Also
AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Begins Today: Important Dates, Fees, & Documents Required Here
article-image

To access the outcomes of their seat assignment, candidates must log in to the BCECEB website using their application number and birthdate.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral

-Visit bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to see BCECEB's official website.
-From the homepage, choose the UGMAC tab.
-Click the link to view the round 1 allocation results.
-Enter your credentials, which include your password and UGMAC ID.

-Examine the outcome and store the allocation list for upcoming reference.

Important Dates

-Provisional Seat Allotment Order Publication: August 28

-Downloading of Allotment Order (Round 1): August 28 till September 2

-Document Verification/Admission (Round 1): August 29 till September 2

-Free Exit from Round 1 Counselling: September 3 till September 4

For the 2024–25 academic year, the Bihar NEET UG counselling process is intended to make admissions to MBBS and BDS programs easier. As per the schedule, between August 28 and September 2, 2024, candidates who have been assigned a seat can download their provisional allotment order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared

'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says...

'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says...

Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos...

Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos...

RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies

RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies

DU Colleges Set To Welcome Fresh Batch Of Students Today

DU Colleges Set To Welcome Fresh Batch Of Students Today