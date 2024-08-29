Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared | Representational Pic

The Bihar National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG Counselling 2024) seat distribution results for the first round have been released by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The results of the NEET UG 2024 counselling are available for download on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, for those who participated. Candidates who are happy with their results have until September 2 to go to their particular universities for document verification.

Those who are given seats in the first round have to report to the designated colleges so that their documentation can be checked. After verification is complete, further qualified applicants may proceed with the admissions process as outlined in the UGMAC-2024 brochure. Candidates seeking to upgrade their seats will also need to participate in document verification; however, their documents will be kept confidential until the public release of the Round 2 seat allocation results.

How to check?

To access the outcomes of their seat assignment, candidates must log in to the BCECEB website using their application number and birthdate.

-Visit bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to see BCECEB's official website.

-From the homepage, choose the UGMAC tab.

-Click the link to view the round 1 allocation results.

-Enter your credentials, which include your password and UGMAC ID.

-Examine the outcome and store the allocation list for upcoming reference.

Important Dates



-Provisional Seat Allotment Order Publication: August 28

-Downloading of Allotment Order (Round 1): August 28 till September 2

-Document Verification/Admission (Round 1): August 29 till September 2

-Free Exit from Round 1 Counselling: September 3 till September 4

For the 2024–25 academic year, the Bihar NEET UG counselling process is intended to make admissions to MBBS and BDS programs easier. As per the schedule, between August 28 and September 2, 2024, candidates who have been assigned a seat can download their provisional allotment order.