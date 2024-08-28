AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Begins Today: Important Dates, Fees, & Documents Required Here

Representational Pic

The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has started the registration for the first round of counselling for Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (AYUSH NEET UG) 2024 on August 28.

Eligible candidates can register for the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 through the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, candidates can apply for round 1 of the AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2024 from August 28 to September 2. The choice filling window opens on August 29, and candidates must lock their choices by 11:55 pm on September 2. The AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 result for round 1 will be released on September 5, 2024, and candidates must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and complete the admission process on September 12 and 13, 2024.

At the time of registration, students must pay two kinds of fees: non-refundable registration fees and refundable security money.

Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 to apply for All India Quota (AIQ) government colleges, AIQ government-aided colleges, and Central University/National Institute (CUNI). Candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwBD categories must pay a registration fee of Rs 500 for the same.

Candidates of categories applying to deemed universities must pay Rs 5,000 for all categories. The last date to make payment is September 2, till 5 pm. Candidates must pay refundable security money of Rs 20,000 for AIQ-Govt.-college AIQ-Govt Aided-college Central University/National Institute (CU-NI) and Rs 50,000 for Deemed University.

Candidates joining the allotted Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy colleges must bring original documents and attested photocopies, including NEET 2024 admit card, NEET 2024 result, birth certificate/high school certificate, class 10 mark sheet, class 12 mark sheet, valid photo ID proof, provisional allotment letter, SC/ST certificate (if applicable), OBC certificate (if applicable), disability certificate (if applicable), and other required certificates.

To apply for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024, candidates must follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link that reads "AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2024 Registration".

3. Click on "New Candidate Registration" and fill in the required details to generate the registration number.

4. Log in with the system-generated registration number and fill out the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling application form.

5. Review the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Submit the AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 1 application form and save it for future reference.

The AACCC will conduct four rounds of counseling for admission to 15% AIQ seats through online mode: 1st Round, 2nd Round, 3rd Round, and Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I & II). The seats that remain vacant after the 3rd Round will continue to be filled in the online Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I & SVR-II) of AACCC-UG counseling.