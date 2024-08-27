 Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment, Merit List Declared
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment, Merit List Declared

Candidates must present in person before the admissions committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, with all original documentation; if they do not, their candidature will not be taken into consideration.

Updated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Unsplash (Representative Image)

Haryana NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result and merit list for Round 1 were issued on August 27, 2024 by the Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana. For those who applied to MBBS/BDS programs in Govt./Govt. Aided and Private Medical/Dental Colleges in the State of Haryana, including those under Private Universities (SGT Medical/Dental College & Research Institute (Budhera, Gurugram), PDM University (Bahadurgarh), Maharishi Markendeshwar University Sadhopur (Ambala), Al Falah School of Medical Science & Research Centre (Faridabad)), the provisional Merit List cum Allotment of Seats of the Candidates has been made available.

Applicants who registered for Round 1 can visit uhsrugcounselling.com, the USHRUG's official website, to view the merit list and seat allocation results.

Candidates must present in person before the admissions committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, with all original documentation; if they do not, their candidature will not be taken into consideration.

article-image

The official timetable states that the tuition fee may be deposited online between August 27, 2024, and September 1, 2024. Candidates' documents can be verified between September 2, 2024, and September 4, 2024.

How to check?

-Go to uhsrugcounselling.com, the official website of USHRUG.
-On the home page, click the link for the Haryana NEET UG 2024 merit list and seat allocation results.
-The details will be checked by applicants in a new PDF file that opens.
-Select "Submit" to start downloading the file.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

After successful document verification, the provisional acceptance letter will be available for download between September 2, 2024, and September 5, 2024. September 5, 2024, is the last day to join the designated institute.

