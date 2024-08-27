Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2024: MBBS, BDS Merit List Declared, Choice Filling Begins

Representational Pic

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has announced the provisional merit list for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2024's first round, for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other medical programmes. Candidates who applied through NEET UG 2024 can check the merit list on the official website - medical2024.mahacet.org.

Application Statistics:

A total of 59,132 aspirants applied for admission to various medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, and B (P and O) programmes. Out of these, 55,781 candidates have been considered for MBBS and BDS admissions.

Counselling Schedule:

The counselling authorities will issue the provisional seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses today. According to the counselling schedule, registered candidates will be able to fill choices between August 27-29, 2024. The round 1 seat allotment result will be released on August 30, 2024.

Merit List Details:

The provisional merit list PDF mentions details such as NEET All India Rank (AIR), NEET roll number, CET cell online form number, candidate name, gender, category, NRI status, and special reservation. The CET cell has also released a list of candidates who registered for counselling.

How to Check Merit List:

1. Visit the official website - Link

2. Click on the result link on the homepage

3. Download the merit list PDF

4. Search for your roll number or name in the list

5. Take a printout for future reference