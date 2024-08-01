Maharashtra CET Cell Asks NEET UG 2024 Candidates To Update Revised Results By August 6

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has requested candidates seeking admission to first-year engineering courses through NEET UG 2024 to verify their revised results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This comes after the NTA revised and declared the results on July 26 for MBBS and BDS admissions, following a Supreme Court verdict.

Candidates who have registered for the admission to the participating colleges will have to upload the NEET UG final results 2024 through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org by August 6.

“Candidates who have registered on the basis of NEET examination result (Percentile) for the first year engineering course, the said candidates have to take the following action during the period of 04/08/2024 and 06/08/2024 (Grievance Period) to update the revised result in the application,” it said.

This includes candidates who have undergone physical scrutiny of their MHT CET application and those whose applications have been verified through the e-scrutiny method.

Who should update MHT CET application

The registration process for centralized admission to first-year engineering courses started on July 14. The NEET UG exam 2024 was held on May 5, with over 23 lakh students participating. However, due to paper leak allegations and irregularities, the NTA declared revised results, reducing the number of NEET toppers from 67 to 17.

Candidates are advised to take necessary action during the grievance period, which is from August 4 to 6. They must update their revised results in their MHT CET application form to ensure their admission process is not affected.