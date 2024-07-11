MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling Registration Begins; Know How To Apply | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Centralised Process of Admission (CAP) for the three-year LLB programme 2024 has been launched by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, eligible and qualified applicants can complete the MH CET 3-year LLB CAP counselling 2024 form.

Important Dates

The official schedule states that July 18 is the registration deadline for MH CET 3-year LLB CAP counselling in 2024. The registration deadline is August 10, 2024, for applicants who are Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign National Student (FNS), and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC).

Registration Fees

For general category students, the registration cost for the MH CET 3-year LLB counselling 2024 is Rs 200, while for NRI candidates, it is Rs 5,000.

How to apply?

-In order to register for MH CET Law Counselling 2024, candidates must go to the official website.

-Upload the files to be verified.

-Alphabetical Merit List Publication

-Filing a grievance

-Final Merit List Publication

-Seat assignment

Required Documents:

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Conversion certificate with self-attestation

MAH LLB 2024 CET scorecard

Copy of MH CET Law application form

Passport size photo

Scanned signature

Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth, birth certificate

The MH CET law's counselling procedure is referred to as the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). For the three- and five-year LLB programmes, separate online counselling sessions are held. For the three-year LLB programme, 147 institutes are participating, and 16420 seats are available. 132 approved universities have 10920 places available for the five-year LLB programme.