 Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!

Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!

There are 209 openings for State Tax Inspectors (Group-B), 216 openings for Police Sub-Inspectors (Group-B), and 55 openings for Assistant Room Officers (Group-B).

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Online applications are now being accepted for the 480 Group B positions being filled by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).
Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at mpsc.gov.in, the MPSC's official website. Applications must be submitted by November 4, 2024.

There are 209 openings for State Tax Inspectors (Group-B), 216 openings for Police Sub-Inspectors (Group-B), and 55 openings for Assistant Room Officers (Group-B).

Application fees

The application fees for General and OBC candidates are Rs 719 whereas the fees for SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 449.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Mumbai Metro 3: Over 2 Lakh Passengers Travelled Through Aqua Line In 10 Days After Launch; Marol Naka Sees Highest Footfall
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On
Baba Siddique Murder: Mumbai Police Constable Present With NCP Leader At Time Of Killing Suspended, Internal Investigations On
'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over England In Multan Test
'Ghatia Soch Khatam Karo': Mohammad Amir Urges Fans Not To Drag Babar Azam After Pakistan's Win Over England In Multan Test

Eligibility criteria

A bachelor's degree or its equivalent from an accredited university is required of candidates.
The maximum age for general category candidates is 38 years, with a minimum age of 19. Reserved groups are subject to age relaxations.

How to apply?

-Go to https://mpsc.gov.in/, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's official website.
-Select the "Online Facilities" tab from the homepage's menu.
-A screen menu with a drop-down selection appears. From this menu, choose "Online Application System."
-Select the link labelled "New User Registration" now.

Read Also
UKPSC Announces Recruitment For 613 Lecturer Group C Posts: Registrations Start From Today, Check...
article-image

-Complete the essential fields for the OTP verification, including your email address and mobile number.
-After that, press the "Register" button. Use this to log in as a temporary registration number has now been generated.
-Fill out the application form completely and upload the essential files after you've successfully logged in.
-Once you've reviewed the application, pay the required application fees.
-Complete the registration procedure by submitting this application.

Screening process

The first step in the screening process is the preliminary exam, after which shortlisted candidates have to take the main exam. Applications for Police Sub-Inspector jobs will also need to pass a physical examination. Verifying documents and interview round mark the end of the selection process.

-Preliminary Exam

-Main Exam

-Document Verification & Interview

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!

Maharashtra MPSC Group B Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 480 Vacancies; Graduates Can Apply!

UPSC ESE 2025 Exams Postponed: New Dates Announced For Preliminary and Mains

UPSC ESE 2025 Exams Postponed: New Dates Announced For Preliminary and Mains

CLAT 2025: Make Corrections To Your Application Form & Choose Test Centre By October 25

CLAT 2025: Make Corrections To Your Application Form & Choose Test Centre By October 25

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s Gaatha Festival Returns To Celebrate 'Timeless Art Of...

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s Gaatha Festival Returns To Celebrate 'Timeless Art Of...

12,393 Students From Class 10,12 Have Not Paid Their Exam Fees; MPBSE Issues Ultimatum

12,393 Students From Class 10,12 Have Not Paid Their Exam Fees; MPBSE Issues Ultimatum