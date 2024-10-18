UKPSC Announces Recruitment For 613 Lecturer Group C Posts: Registrations Start From Today, Check Details & Process

UKPSC |

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the recruitment notification for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education, Lecturer Group C positions. A total of 613 Lecturer posts are available through this recruitment drive, with applications now open on the UKPSC website, psc.uk.gov.in.

Registration began on October 18 and will close on November 7, 2024. Candidates can find eligibility criteria, important dates, application procedures, and additional details below.

Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in written test, interviews. Once they clear all the rounds, they will be called for document verification and medical examination. To be eligible to apply, candidates should be between age group of 21 and 42.

Visit the official UKPSC website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Navigate to the latest news section on the homepage.

Click on the link for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024.

A new page will open; register yourself.

Log in using your application number and password.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Print a copy of the application for future reference.

Interested candidates are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted under any circumstances. For further information, please refer to the official notification linked above.