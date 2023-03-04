e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: MAH-BA/BSc BEd CET 2023 Registration Started; apply on cetcell.mahacet.org

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has begun the registration process for the admission exam for four year integrated BA-BEd and BSc-BEd programmes (MAH-BA/BSc BEd CET 2023) on Friday, March 3.

According to a notice issued by the CET Cell, the registrations will continue till March 14, while the test will be held on April 2. The teaching aspirants can apply on the portal babscbed2023.mahacet.org.

