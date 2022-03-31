Maharashtra: Have HSC, SSC exam results been delayed? Board clarifies

For the past few days, reports have circulated that the Maharashtra board's class 10, 12 examination results will be delayed because teachers are refusing to accept bundles of answer sheets for evaluation.

"The state board's answer sheets were returned by 25,000 teachers across the state. Many bundles of answer sheets are lying in the post office due to teachers' refusal to accept the bundles of answer sheets, so the result of 10/12 is likely to be delayed " according to one of the reports.

To clarify the misleading statement, the Maharashtra Division Board stated on Wednesday, March 30, stating that the published news is false and misleading.

The Maharashtra Board of Education has also clarified that teachers in classes 10 and 12 did not refuse the answer sheets and did not return them to the post office or the board. "The photograph that appeared in the newspaper is not available at any post office. Originally, the bundles were sent out of custody in a sealed cloth bag and were never released freely," said Dr Subhash Borse, Departmental Secretary, Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary, the board in the official notification dated March 30.

"This photograph is not from the post office or the Board of Secondary Education office. So this photo is misleading," further the circular clarified.

According to the officials, the post office has been on strike for the last two days, causing a temporary delay in the distribution of answer sheets. Since then, the post office has resumed regular operations, and the distribution of answer sheets has gone smoothly. The examination or the outcome of this news should not be a source of distraction for students or teachers.

It further mentions that no one should rely on social media reports.

