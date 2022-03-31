NEET PG: Supreme Court Cancels Mop-Up Round Counselling

The Supreme Court has cancelled the All India Quota (AQI) mop-up round counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) entrances.

The mop-up round counselling has been cancelled to resolve the anomalies: arising from the addition of 146 seats to the NEET PG mop-up round which were not available for the candidates who participated in round 1 and round 2 of the process.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:26 PM IST