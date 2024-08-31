Maharashtra Fee Regulating Authority Caps Refundable Deposits For Health Science Courses, Bans Collection At Admission

Representative image

The state Fee Regulating Authority has fixed an upper limit to refundable deposit or caution money charged by colleges for all health science courses, and also prohibited them from seeking this amount at the time of admission.

The maximum chargeable amount for MBBS and MD/MS has been fixed at Rs 50,000 while it is lower for other courses; Rs 10,000 for BSc Nursing programme is the lowest. The authority, in a meeting on Thursday, also asked colleges to store the amount in a separate account and the interest generated from this money to be deposited in the institute’s account, not the account of the trust running the institute. While most of the institutes charge around Rs 2-3 lakh, at some of the institutes it has crossed Rs 5 lakh.

FRA has made it clear that colleges can’t deny admission to any candidate for not paying the caution money in advance and that they should provide them with reasonable time after admission. The colleges have been directed to return this amount to students within 90 days of graduation.

The decision comes days after several aspirants from the city approached FRA. Charged under various heads such as hostel, mess, library, gymkhana and laboratory, caution money is meant for making up for any loss or damage to college property and is given back to students only after completion of their course.

Before deciding the ceiling amount, FRA in 2021 had warned the colleges charging hefty refundable fees under various names. The regulator had asked colleges to “come clean and ensure transparency” and threatened them with action if they continued this practice. In its latest decision, FRA said that, despite its earlier instructions, the colleges didn’t mend their conduct and have continued to charge students heavily.

Read Also Nagpur Medical College Told To Cease Advance Fee Demands By Maharashtra Fee Regulating Authority

Dharmendra Mishra, an FRA member, said that former students can approach the authority if their respective colleges haven’t reimbursed their money.

The complainants, while welcoming the decision, remain sceptical about its implementation. “The decision has come after the MBBS candidates have already filled their choices in the first round of admission. It remains to be seen if the colleges abide by the directive,” said Mohmmad Najmoddin, convenor, advocacy committee, Markazi Taleemi Board Maharashtra.