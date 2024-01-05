Maharashtra Colleges To Launch NEP Connect Campaign To Improve Gross Enrolment Ratio

Maharashtra Colleges To Launch 15 Days NEP Connect Campaign To Improve Gross Enrolment Ratio | Representative Photo

To improve Maharashtra’s gross enrolment ratio (GER) and increase awareness about the National Education Policy (NEP), the state government has asked universities to carry out an outreach drive – NEP connect – in junior colleges. A committee headed by the pro vice chancellor of respective universities will oversee the entire programme.

15 -day campaign to begin on January 15

The 15-day campaign, which will begin on January 15, will include activities such as a varsity tour for students and workshops for the heads of junior colleges. The universities have also been asked to prepare a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) and guide the students.

The NEP is being introduced incrementally in higher education institutes from this academic year. While the autonomous colleges have already introduced NEP-aligned courses, the non-autonomous colleges, which form the bulk of the state’s higher education institutes, are expected to adopt the changes by 2024-25.

Students dropping out of education, a concern

In a government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, the state has said that Class 12 students, who will enter the colleges next year, will be the most affected by the changes in curricula. It also pointed out that many students are dropping out of education after junior college due to several obstacles, resulting in vacant seats in degree colleges.

The campaign comes in the wake of the success of an earlier ‘school connect’ awareness campaign among class 10 students run by polytechnics. The drive, which educated schoolchildren about the various diploma engineering programmes and career opportunities, resulted in higher enrolment, claimed the GR.

As part of the ‘NEP Connect’ campaign, universities will familiarise the students and their parents with the hands-on, multi-disciplinary and flexible courses envisaged under the new policy. They will also be made aware of online and distance learning opportunities as well as various scholarship schemes.