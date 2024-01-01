PM Modi Commends NEP's Role In Overcoming Language Barriers In Education | IANS

In his final 'Mann Ki Baat' address for the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significant strides taken in education through the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). He underscored the policy's role in eliminating language handicaps that have historically led to dropouts and hindered the holistic development of students.

NEP’s Transformative Impact

"In our country, many children would leave studies midway due to language handicaps. Our new National Education Policy is helping eliminate such obstacles to the process of learning and the holistic development of a child," PM Modi stated in the 108th episode of his monthly radio broadcast.

Launched on July 29, 2020, the NEP aims to bring sweeping reforms to school education, ensuring universal access at all levels from pre-primary school to Grade 12. The policy introduces early childhood care and education for children aged 3-7, alongside a new circular and pedagogical structure (5+3+3+4), eliminating matriculation and extending graduation to four years.

PM Modi's Personal Connection to Episode 108

Expressing his personal connection to the 108th episode, PM Modi highlighted the number's cultural and spiritual significance. He also discussed the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in language preservation, citing the AI tool 'Bhashini,' which facilitated real-time translation during the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

PM Modi encouraged the youth to explore AI tools, especially those related to real-time translations, envisioning a future where such technology becomes foolproof. He predicted that AI tools could revolutionize language preservation not only in schools but also in hospitals and courts.

"The day is not far when an address will be delivered in one language, and the public will listen to the same speech in their own language real-time," he added, foreseeing a similar transformation in the cinema industry, where audiences could experience real-time translations of regional films in theaters.

(Inputs from ANI)