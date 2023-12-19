﻿Goa: Over 700 Schools Seek Registration Under NEP

The Goan Network

Panaji/Porvorim: Stating that over 700 schools have applied for affiliation under the New Education Policy (NEP), Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stated that those schools which have good infrastructure will be given affiliation.

Sawant, who inaugurated the new Goa Board building in the presence of Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldessai, Saligao MLA Kedar Naik, Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar and other dignitaries, said that Goa is the only State in India which has an aided educational system.

98% schools in Goa are aided schools

"Nearly 98 per cent of schools in Goa are aided schools. It is not only the responsibility of the government to provide quality education to students but all aided schools should also strive to provide quality education,” said Sawant.

“The State government has already introduced NEP in the pre-primary schools. More than 700 schools have applied for affiliation under NEP. Schools must have good infrastructure and those schools which have good infrastructure will be given affiliation. The NEP will be introduced for the primary and secondary section next year,” said Sawant.

Sawant further mentioned that schools teaching computers to students should appoint teachers who have completed BCA and MCA degree courses or have obtained IT engineering degrees, and not teachers who have completed certificate course from private institutes. “Student studying in vocational stream should have thorough knowledge of the subject,” the chief minister said.

Good infrastructure needed in schools

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte stressed on good infrastructure in schools.

“Students should have access to the best possible resources and amenities, which can help them feel safe, secure, and valued. This will, in turn, reduce stress levels and improve their academic performance and enhance overall learning outcomes,” said Khaunte.

“School infrastructure plays a vital role in building a learning and positive environment. The conditions of schools directly impact the performance of the students,” said Khaunte.

On the occasion, the past chairmen of Goa Board were felicitated by the chief minister. Chairman of Goa Board Bhagirath Shetye welcomed the gathering, while Vice Chairman Rupesh Thanekar proposed vote of thanks.﻿﻿