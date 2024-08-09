Maharashtra CET 2024: Admission Process To Begin After August 28 Results

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell announced on Thursday that the Common Admission Process for undergraduate courses will commence on August 29, a day after the release of the second entrance test results, tentatively scheduled for August 28. Candidates can check and download their Phase 2 exam results from the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the notification issued by the CET Cell, online registration for the admission process will close on September 6. A provisional merit list will be released on September 9, followed by a two-day window for students to submit grievances. The final merit list will be published on September 13.

Eligibility Criteria

All applicants must be Indian citizens and have a domicile certificate for Maharashtra state. They should have passed their Class 12 exam or equivalent from a recognized board. To apply for the program, a minimum of 45% marks is required, but candidates from reserved categories need at least 40% marks to be eligible.

Candidates who recently took the second CET for admission to popular professional courses such as Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) are waiting for clarity on the admission process. The admission process has been delayed for the academic year 2024-25 due to changes in the admissions procedure.

Steps to check

Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link ‘MAH CET 2024 phase 2 result’.

Log in by using your credentials like the application number and date of birth.

The result will be visible on your screen. It will display your overall score, sectional score and percentile.

Take a screenshot/printout of it for future reference

The Maharashtra CET cell conducted the MAH CET 2024 for admission to BBA, BCA, BBM, and BMS programs on May 29, 2024, with over 55,000 students participating. Due to last-minute changes in examination centres, an additional Phase 2 exam was held on July 29, 2024, to accommodate those who could not take the original test.

Application fee

The application fee for the MAH CET phase 2 examination was the same as that of the initial phase. For the General candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Whereas for the SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates it is Rs 800. These fees are non-refundable and must be paid online during the application process through net banking, credit card or debit card option.