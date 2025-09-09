Maharashtra: 2 Staff Suspended After Tribal Student Dies Due To Negligence At Nashik Residential School | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nashik: The headmaster and superintendent of a government-run residential school for tribals in Maharashtra's Nashik were suspended after a student died allegedly due to their negligence as they failed to inform his parents about his poor health, police said on Tuesday.

Parents & Locals Stage A Protest

Parents and locals staged a protest with the child's body on Monday, following which headmaster Balaji Bhujbal and superintendent Sanjay Nandne of the residential school at Chankapur in Kalwan taluka were suspended.

According to police, Rohit Vilas Bagul, a student of Class 3, had been suffering from fever, vomiting and body ache since Friday. However, the school administration did not inform his parents.

When a resident of the deceased boy's village visited the school to meet his son, he found out about his condition, and informed the boy's parents and brought him home, they said.

The boy's parents took him to a private hospital in Abhona. But he died late on Sunday night.

Additional Commissioner of the tribal development department, Dinkar Pavra, issued suspension orders for the two officials.

A post-mortem was conducted, and the boy's last rites were performed on Monday, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)