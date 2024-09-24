Maharashtra: 1 Lakh Teachers Plan Mass Leave On Sept 25 To Protest Against Contractual Appointments & Non-Academic Duties

Representative Image | File

Around one lakh teachers from Zilla Parishad schools across the state have announced plans to go on mass leave on September 25. This protest aims to address several pressing issues, including the trend of appointing teachers on a contractual basis and assigning non-academic tasks, which hinder their ability to focus on actual teaching, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Demand for Immediate Government Action

The protesting teachers are demanding that the government address these concerns immediately, as they have significantly impacted their professional duties and the quality of education in rural schools.

March to Collectorate Office

The Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee (MSPTC), which is spearheading the protest, has organized a march to the collectorate office under the banner “Let Us Teach.”

Concerns Over Non-Educational Tasks

Vijay Kombey, chairperson of MSPTC, expressed serious concerns regarding the current state of primary education. “Primary schools under local self-government bodies have become laboratories for these experiments.” Kombey told to HT.

This protest raises alarm over the government's approach, which many fear is marginalising both teachers and students in rural areas.

Kombey also expressed concerns about potential government plans to close underperforming schools in remote regions, saying, “The government is indirectly implementing a policy of attrition by placing retired or contract teachers in schools with fewer than 20 students, effectively pushing students out of the educational system."

Opposition to Contractual Appointments

The state government’s recent decision to appoint contractual teachers in schools with fewer than 10 students for a monthly remuneration of ₹15,000 has sparked widespread opposition.