Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Maha min Aaditya Thackeray lauds digital classrooms in Mumbai public school

Staff Reporter
Maharashtra cabinet minister for Environment and Tourism, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted out pictures of digital classrooms in a Mumbai Public School at Dadar.

"Believe it or not, this is a digital classroom in a @mybmc Mumbai Public School at Dadar. This CBSE school imparts quality education for free like all our other MPS schools. #PudheChalaMumbai," Thackeray tweeted. The minister also shared pictures of the classrooms.

Post Covid, BMC has pushed a Rs.38 cr plan to to replace blackboards with interactive digital boards in certain civic schools in Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
