Maha: HSC exams begin today, know how to calm down on the day of exam

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, class 12th exams will begin today, March 4, 2022, for all students.

The exam will be held in two shifts: the morning shift will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m., and the afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 p.m. Students must adhere to the Board Examination schedule.

As the MSBSHSE is conducting these board exams in an offline mode, everyone must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Students should not be anxious about the offline board exams, here are some ways to help you calm down.

How to keep calm on the day of the exam?

1) Eat a balanced breakfast.

2) Don’t revise till the last moment.

3) Reach the examination center well before time.

4) Before the exam, avoid discussing the chapters that you haven’t studied. Discuss chapters that you have studied.

5) Do not compare your preparation with that of others, it will lead to anxiety.

6) Practice deep breathing.

7) To calm your anxiety use the 54321 grounding technique. Look for five things you can see, become aware of four things you can touch, preferably of different textures in your surroundings.

8) Acknowledge three things you can hear, notice any two smells in your surrounding and finally become aware of 1 taste. Taste of something you last ate in your mouth. This helps you to be present and calm.

9) Post exam don’t discuss the exam paper.

10) Read the question paper thoroughly in the time given for reading the question paper.

11) Mentally plan which questions you will attempt first.

12) During exams or Mock Practices do not waste much time on recollecting forgotten information. First attempt questions for which you can answers easily. This strategy will help you to avoid blanking out during examinations.

(Tips by Ms. Parveen Shaikh, Principal of Somaiya School, Mumbai.)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:42 AM IST