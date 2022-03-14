SSC Class 10 Exams from March 15, know how to prepare on the day of exam

For the first time in nearly two years, Maharashtra state board class 10th exams will commence tomorrow, March 15, and students will appear for the board exam in an offline mode.

Except on the 15th and 22nd, when exams will be held in two shifts, the majority of the exams will be conducted in one shift. Students should bring their hall ticket, hand sanitizer, and mask. In the exam center, no electronic devices will be permitted.

As exam day is usually stressful for students, here are some tips on how to prepare for the offline subjective exam on the day of the exam.

Here are tips on how to prepare on the day of the exam:

1. Consider your board examinations to be regular school exams.

2. Get enough sleep the night before your exam.

3. Arrive at the exam centre early.

4. Avoid students who are agitated.

5. Bring all necessary supplies.

6. Manage your time.

7. Start with the simple questions.

8. Make an effort to complete the entire paper.

9. Revise your answer.

10. After the exam, don't talk about the question paper; instead, concentrate on the next one.

11. Remember that 10th grade isn't the end of the road, so don't stress about your exam.

All the best for exams

(Tips by Mrs. Archana Khona, Supervisor From Adarsh English School, Mumbai)

