Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results To Be OUT Shortly; Check Details

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Results To Be OUT Shortly; Check Details | PTI File Photo

The results of the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2024 are expected to be released soon by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Media reports state that the MSBSHSE will reveal the results of both classes shortly. On the other hand, the day and time of the much awaited board results have not been formally confirmed. In order to pass the MSBSHSE SSC exams, students need to receive at least 33 marks in each subject.

It was speculated that the results for class 10 and 12 will be announced today, however, the chairman of MSBSHSE confirmed to HT that this is not the case. He did not reveal the date and time.

MSBSHSE officials will announce the results at a news conference.

Websites to check MSBSHSE result

Students enrolled in MSBSHSE courses are required to check their scores on the Maharashtra board's official websites, mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.

How to Check the Maharashtra HSC and SSC Results for 2024?



-Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

-From the homepage, choose the "Maharashtra SSC/HSC result 2024" notification link.

-Enter the mother's name and the student's roll number in the appropriate boxes.

-Click the "View Result" button to submit it.

-A screen presentation of the Maharashtra SSC or HSC scorecard will occur.

-Print the Maharashtra SSC/HSC result 2024 for your records.

2023 Statistics

The Maharashtra SSC students had a 93.83 percent overall pass rate in 2023. Conversely, among the HSC students, the pass rate was 91.25%.