SSC Class 10 exam begins on March 15, check exam day guidelines here

Maharashtra Class 10 board exams will commence on March 15, 2022, and will be conducted in an offline manner with strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols, according to the announcement made by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE.

Students must have their hall ticket with them at all times, or they will not be able to enter the exam centre.

Maharashtra SSC Exams 2022 will conclude on April 4, 2022. The majority of the papers will be held in the first shift, which begins at 10:30 a.m., according to MSBSHSE's exam schedule. The remaining ones will be held in the second shift, which begins at 3 p.m.

Students should follow these guidelines at the exam center:





- At the exam center, students must adhere to the necessary Covid-19 standards, which include carrying a face mask and hand sanitizer, as well as their admit card.







-Students must arrive 30 minutes before the reporting time at the exam center.





-Students are not permitted to bring any electronic devices into the exam room.







-Read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet before you begin answering the questions.

For additional information and updates, students should visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 12:51 PM IST