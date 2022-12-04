e-Paper Get App
Maha: 4-year-old dies as school compound wall's marble slab falls on him

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Thane: A 4-year-old boy died in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday after a marble slab of a school's compound wall fell on him, a police official said. 

The child was identified as Anand Kushwaha, who was playing at the time near the school in Tawre Compound area, he said.

He was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, the official said, adding the child and his family had come to reside in the area just nine weeks ago.

