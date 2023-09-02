MAH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 3 Schedule Out At cetcell.net.in

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has announced the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 schedule. Candidates who were shortlisted in the Maharashtra NEET UG round 2 seat allotment must note that the last date to resign round 2 joined seats with forfeiture of registration fees is September 8. As per the schedule, the round 3 Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registration for MBBS, BDS admission will begin on September 9.

Applicants who registered earlier have to apply again only if their fee was forfeited as per rules. Besides, the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registration link on the official website at cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login, there is an alternative application link made available on the homepage.

The official notification reads, "The CET Cell will not consider such students for CAP-1 and 2 AYUSH course counselling. The schedule for stray round will be announced in due course of time."

"Fee payment through cheque is allowed on Sunday and Bank holidays. However, they have to be replaced with DD immediately on the next working day," it said. Filling of status retention form is optional, but once filed it cannot be taken back.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Schedule for Round 3 Dates:

Registration date: September 9 to 10, up to 11.59 PM

Payment of registration fees: September 9 to 11, up to 11.59 PM

Publication of general list of registered candidates: September 12

Publication of combined common provisional state merit list: September 12

Publication of seat Matrix for CAP-3: September 12

Online choice filling: September 13 to 14, up to 11.59 pm

Declaration of third selection list: September 15

Physical joining: September 16 to 20, 5.30 pm

