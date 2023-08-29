Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Selection List OUT; Report By September 3

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 | Representative Image, Unsplash

The State Common Entrance Test (CET), Maharashtra has announced the selection list for Maharashtra MBBS/BDS CAP round 2 today August 29, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the 2nd round of state medical for admission into various MBBS and BDS courses in state medical and dental colleges can check and download the selected list from the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023.

As per the given schedule, those candidates who have been shortlisted for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2023 round 2 can report/joining to their respective colleges from September 3, 2023 (upto 5 pm). The last date to fill out the status retention form at the college is September 3, 2023, (upto 5.30 pm) including holiday.

“Candidates should submit all the original documents and pay requisite fees in the selected college within the stipulated time; failing which this selection stands cancelled,” the cell said.

The CET Cell further added, “This seat allotment is conducted on the seat(s) that are approved/permitted by MCI/NMC/DCI and affiliated to MUHS, Nashik Only.”

The colleges will verify the original documents and ascertain eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET UG 2023 brochure.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Selection List: Steps to download

Go to the official website- cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023

On the homepage, click on ‘Selection list only for MBBS/BDS courses cap round 2’ link

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Selection List PDF will appear on the screen

Search for your name and download for further use

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Selection List: Direct link