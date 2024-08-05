MAH MCA 2024 Provisional Merit List OUT; Direct Link To Check Inside

MAH MCA 2024 Provisional Merit List OUT | Website

Today, August 5, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell released the preliminary Computer Applications (MAH MCA) 2024 merit list. The MAH MCA 2024 provisional merit list can be downloaded by eligible applicants who enrolled for the CET counselling by going to the official website, mca2024.mahacet.org.in.

On August 8, the MAH MCA 2024 final merit list will be released. By August 6, 2024, at 5 p.m., candidates can use their login to file grievances if there are any errors in the MAH MCA 2024 preliminary merit list. On the official CET Cell website, candidates are expected to attach the necessary files in order to substantiate their requests for any adjustments or modifications.

How to check?

The MAH MCA CET 2024 results are available online for candidates. By visiting the official website and entering their login information, they can download their results. To learn how to download the scorecard step-by-step, they can follow these instructions:

-To view the MAH MCA 2024 merit list, candidates do not need to have any login credentials.

-Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, in step one.

-Click the link to view the MAH MCA CET results.

-Send in your roll number or registration

-Save a hard copy of the scorecard for future use by downloading it.

What's next?



Those who pass the test will be able to come to the counselling sessions offered by the different government and private universities in Maharashtra for admission to MCA programs. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP), which will be issued two months after the results are revealed, is mandatory for qualified candidates. A centralised counselling process, carried out online, would be used to fill the seats. Soon, the official website will have the counselling session schedule and procedure updated.