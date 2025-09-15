 Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Sees 72% Attendance, Over 3.76 Lakh Candidates Appear
Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment and Promotion Board) Bipin Kumar Pandey said that a total of 5,24,740 candidates had applied for this examination. Out of which, total 3,76,902 candidates (about 72 per cent) took the test on both days, Pandey said.

Monday, September 15, 2025
Jaipur: Nearly 72 per cent of candidates appeared in the two-day Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2025 which concluded on Sunday, officials said.

More than 3.76 lakh candidates appeared in the examination, which was conducted in different shifts on Saturday and Sunday, to recruit 10,000 personnel, they said.

He said that on Sunday, the written examination was conducted in 21 districts of the state.

It is worth mentioning that among other posts, 8,512 posts of constable (general) will be filled through the exam.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

