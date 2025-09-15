Bihar: BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest In Patna Against Lack Of Govt Jobs, Demand Release Of Notification Before Polls – Video | ANI

Patna (Bihar): Students in Bihar took to the streets on Monday to protest against the lack of police constable and government jobs in the state, claiming that for over 2 years no new vacancies have come up for recruitment of new students, and demanding that the government release a notification on the same before the commencement of elections.

While no dates for Bihar assembly polls have been announced by the Election Commission of India, the polls are expected to take place on October-November.

#WATCH | Bihar: Aspirants of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) and Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) protest in Patna over their demands, including transparency in exams. pic.twitter.com/eEBZ8Zf75J — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

Marching towards the Chief Minister's residence in Patna, the students demanded that the answer key for the Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) and the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) and be given to the students. According to one of the protesters, a delegation of students went to meet an official in the administration and put forward their demands.

The protesters were stopped briefly by the policeas barricades were put up, however in a few spots the barricades had been pushed aside, allowing certain students to pass the blockade.

Protestors Speak Out

A protester Khusbu Pathak, standing on top of barricades told reporters, "students have raised their voices against injustice multiple times, but the administration is not doing anything. So today we had to do this protest. Our protest is totally peacefully we fold our hands and beg the government to fulfil our demands." "Answer key's carbon copy, and question booklet has to be given by the BPSSC and CSBC. Bihar Inspector's notification has to be given before the elections. We are students marching peacefully," she told ANI.

Another protester, Nitish Kumar, highlighted that for 2 years no new vacancies in policv econstable jobs have been announced, making it difficult for him to stay in Patna and study.

"We are trying to get in but the administration is not letting us in. We are trying to go in constitutionally. We are not the sons of MP, MLAs, we are sons of poor farmers that is why we prepare for Bihar police exam and we are here to protest. For two years there has been no vacancy. We are facing lot of difficulties while staying in Patna", Nitish Kumar told ANI.

A protester Aman Kumar Yadav, who also climbed on top of barricades, said that they will only be meeting only either the Chief Minister or Chief Secretary.

The campaign by students, 'mukhyamantri awas gherao' demands that the government issue a notification on the vacancies for jobs before the polls.

About The Bihar Police Constable Exam

The Bihar police constable exam, organised by the CSBC was held in multiple phases from July 15 to August 3. On May 29, BPSSC released the official notification for the recruitment of Enforcement Sub Inspector in Transport Department of the state government. The recruitment aimed to fill 33 posts this year.

Earlier on September 9, students in Patna staged a march to protest against the reduction in teaching posts through the teach recruitment (TRE-4).

Bihar is set to witness an electoral battle between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Nitish Kumar in the state, while the INDIA bloc, including the Congress, and RJD look to unseat Kumar.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2.

