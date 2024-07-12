MAH CET CAP 2024: Counselling Registration Begins For MBA, B.ED, B Pharmacy And More

MAH MBA | CET Maharashtra

Today, July 12, 2024, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will start accepting registrations for the MAH CET CAP 2024 for MBA/MMS, B.Design, B.Pharmacy (Practice), B.Ed-M.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.P.Ed, and M.Ed. The direct links to apply for the centralised admission process are available on the MAHACET official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Official Notice

"The State CET CELL has conducted a number of CETs and their results have also been declared," the official notice states. For nine professional courses, direct second-year admission to degrees under the Agriculture Department, two professional courses of higher education, and three professional courses of technical education, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has already begun, the notice further stated.

The MAH CET counselling will be conducted by the exam authority in multiple phases, which will include registration, application, document verification, choice filling, seat assignment, and admission confirmation. At the start of every counselling round, the seat matrix will be disclosed. The CAP option form must be completed by candidates in the order of their preferences.

How to apply?

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org to access the official MAHACET website.

-Select the course-specific MAH CET CAP 2024 link from the homepage.

-The candidates will need to register themselves on a new page that opens.

-After that, sign into the account.

-Complete the application and send in the application fee.

-To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.

-For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.

Documents Required

MHT CET 2024 Admit Card

MHT CET 2024 Scorecard

Class 10th Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Class 12th Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

School Leaving Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable) – SC/ST/OBC/NT/SBC/OSBC/EWS

Domicile Certificate

Aadhar Card or any other government-issued ID

Passport-sized Photographs

Income Certificate (if claiming reservation under EWS category)

Medical Certificate (if claiming reservation under PwD category)