MAH CAP counselling 2024 Registration Process Started For LLB, BEd & MEd: Check All Official Websites

The State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra, has announced the dates for college registrations for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for various courses including 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, BEd, and MEd. Interested candidates eyeing admission into these programs can register between May 15 and May 27 for the MAH CAP counselling 2024 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to an official statement, candidates who have successfully cleared the exams are eligible to enrol for the centralised admission process for the academic year 2024-25.

The registration encompasses a wide array of courses including 5-year law, 3-year LLB, BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd, BA/BSc BEd, and BEd MEd across various types of institutions such as government, government-aided, government-aided minority university, unaided, and university department.

The announcement further disclosed that the decision regarding the enrollment fees, amounting to Rs 1,500, will be finalized in an upcoming meeting convened by the CET Cell.

Principals of participating colleges have been issued directives to meticulously upload clear and duly signed documents while completing the MAH CAP application forms. All photocopies of the submitted documents must reach the directorate no later than 2 pm on May 31.

During the Maharashtra CAP counselling process, students will be required to prioritize and submit their choice of courses and colleges. The MAH CAP information brochure along with the complete schedule for the courses will soon be accessible on the official websites.

Along with the MAH CAP counselling dates, the State CET Cell has also launched a separate CAP counselling websites catering to LLB, BEd, and other courses.

Rundown of the official MAH CAP websites:

BEd: https://bedcap24.mahacet.org/

MEd: https://medcap24.mahacet.org/

BPEd: https://bpedcap24.mahacet.org/

MPEd: https://mpedcap24.mahacet.org/

BA, BSc BEd: https://babscbedcap24.mahacet.org/

BEd-MEd (Integrated): https://bedmedcap24.mahacet.org/

LLB (3 years): https://llb3cap24.mahacet.org/

LLB (5 years): https://llb5cap24.mahacet.org/