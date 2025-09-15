 WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, September 15, after 4 PM. Shortlisted candidates must report to allotted colleges on September 16–17 with original documents. Those unsatisfied with their seats can surrender them before the next counselling round.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 | Official Website

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, September 15, 2025. Those who have registered and submitted choices can find their allotment status on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the candidates who have been allotted seats will report to their respective colleges on September 16 and 17, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM, with original documents such as NEET UG rank card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, birth certificate, caste/category certificates, valid ID proof, and passport-sized photographs. The candidates who are dissatisfied with the seat that has been allotted to them will also be able to resign.

Besides, the WBMCC has also published the Round 2 counselling timetable. Registration and fee payment for Round 2 will be available online from September 26, 2025, up to October 2, 2025. Surrender of seats for Round 1 can also be done on September 26. The verified list and revised seat matrix will come out on October 4, followed by choice filling on October 4–5. The Round 2 allotment result will be announced on October 8, 2025, after 2 PM.

The WB AYUSH UG counselling process is going on for admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses in government as well as private colleges in West Bengal.

FPJ Shorts
All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
All Of You OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Brett Goldstein, Imogen Poots' Film Online
Flipkart Reports Losses Of ₹5,189 Crore In FY25
Flipkart Reports Losses Of ₹5,189 Crore In FY25
Increased Adoption Of AI Could Boost India’s GDP By USD 500-600 Billion By 2035: NITI Aayog Report; VIDEO
Increased Adoption Of AI Could Boost India’s GDP By USD 500-600 Billion By 2035: NITI Aayog Report; VIDEO
EAM Jaishankar Extends Independence Day Greetings To Costa Rica, Vows Stronger Ties
EAM Jaishankar Extends Independence Day Greetings To Costa Rica, Vows Stronger Ties
Read Also
UP NEET Counselling 2025: Round 2 Schedule Revised, Merit List Postponed
article-image

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Reporting & Admission of Allotted Candidates: Sept 16–17, 2025 (11 AM–4 PM)

Online Registration (NEET UG 2025): Sept 26, 2025 (11 AM) – Oct 2, 2025 (6 PM)

Online Fee Payment: Sept 26, 2025 (11 AM) – Oct 2, 2025 (12 AM)

Online Seat Surrender (Round 1): Sept 26, 2025 (12 PM–4 PM)

Candidate Verification at College: Oct 3, 2025 (11 AM–4 PM) & Oct 4, 2025 (10 AM–3 PM)

Publication of Verified List & Seat Matrix (Round 2): Oct 4, 2025 (after 4 PM)

Online Choice Filling & Locking (Round 2): Oct 4, 2025 (after 6 PM) – Oct 5, 2025 (12 AM)

Allotment Result (Round 2): Oct 8, 2025 (after 2 PM)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here

OSSC CRE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For Shorthand Out; Check Details Here

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's...

Parents Of Deceased Jadavpur University Student Meet Senior Kolkata Police Officers Over Daughter's...

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

Rajasthan: Barmer Govt School Teacher Arrested For Murdering Woman Who Traveled 600 km To Meet Him

Bihar: BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest In Patna Against Lack Of Govt Jobs, Demand Release Of...

Bihar: BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest In Patna Against Lack Of Govt Jobs, Demand Release Of...