WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Out Today; What’s Next

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 | Official Website

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result today, September 15, 2025. Those who have registered and submitted choices can find their allotment status on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the candidates who have been allotted seats will report to their respective colleges on September 16 and 17, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM, with original documents such as NEET UG rank card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, birth certificate, caste/category certificates, valid ID proof, and passport-sized photographs. The candidates who are dissatisfied with the seat that has been allotted to them will also be able to resign.

Besides, the WBMCC has also published the Round 2 counselling timetable. Registration and fee payment for Round 2 will be available online from September 26, 2025, up to October 2, 2025. Surrender of seats for Round 1 can also be done on September 26. The verified list and revised seat matrix will come out on October 4, followed by choice filling on October 4–5. The Round 2 allotment result will be announced on October 8, 2025, after 2 PM.

The WB AYUSH UG counselling process is going on for admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses in government as well as private colleges in West Bengal.

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Reporting & Admission of Allotted Candidates: Sept 16–17, 2025 (11 AM–4 PM)

Online Registration (NEET UG 2025): Sept 26, 2025 (11 AM) – Oct 2, 2025 (6 PM)

Online Fee Payment: Sept 26, 2025 (11 AM) – Oct 2, 2025 (12 AM)

Online Seat Surrender (Round 1): Sept 26, 2025 (12 PM–4 PM)

Candidate Verification at College: Oct 3, 2025 (11 AM–4 PM) & Oct 4, 2025 (10 AM–3 PM)

Publication of Verified List & Seat Matrix (Round 2): Oct 4, 2025 (after 4 PM)

Online Choice Filling & Locking (Round 2): Oct 4, 2025 (after 6 PM) – Oct 5, 2025 (12 AM)

Allotment Result (Round 2): Oct 8, 2025 (after 2 PM)