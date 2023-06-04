MAH MBA CET result 2023 Out at mbacet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducted MBA CET on March 25 - 26 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumba:: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the MAH MBA CET result 2023 and MAH MMS CET result on June 3. Candidates who appeared for the CET MAH MBA can check the result from the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Candidates are also advised to check all the details mentioned on it carefully and in case of any discrepancy, they can get in touch with the concerned authorities.

The MHT MBA CET exam 2023 was conducted on March 25 and March 26, 2023. The CET cell also conducted the MAH MBA CET re-examination on May 6, 2023, for candidates who faced technical glitches during their examination.

Direct Link to download scorecard

As per the marking scheme, each correct answer will receive one mark and there is no negative marking in the Maharashtra MBA CET examination.

Students should note that MAH MBA CET 2023 result is valid for a time of one year from the date of result declaration.

Steps to download MAH MBA CET Result 2023:

Visit the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org

Click on Download Score Card on the left side of the homepage.

A new window will appear on the screen, enter your login credentials.

Your MHT MBA CET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the MHT MBA CET scorecard and keep a hard copy of it for further use.