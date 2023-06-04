 MAH MBA CET result 2023 Out at mbacet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMAH MBA CET result 2023 Out at mbacet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH MBA CET result 2023 Out at mbacet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

Candidates are also advised to check all the details mentioned on it carefully and in case of any discrepancy, they can get in touch with the concerned authorities.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducted MBA CET on March 25 - 26 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumba:: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has declared the MAH MBA CET result 2023 and MAH MMS CET result on June 3. Candidates who appeared for the CET MAH MBA can check the result from the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

Candidates are also advised to check all the details mentioned on it carefully and in case of any discrepancy, they can get in touch with the concerned authorities.

The MHT MBA CET exam 2023 was conducted on March 25 and March 26, 2023. The CET cell also conducted the MAH MBA CET re-examination on May 6, 2023, for candidates who faced technical glitches during their examination.

Direct Link to download scorecard

Read Also
MAH B.Ed CET Results and ELCT CET 2023 Results Declared; Here's direct link
article-image

As per the marking scheme, each correct answer will receive one mark and there is no negative marking in the Maharashtra MBA CET examination.

Students should note that MAH MBA CET 2023 result is valid for a time of one year from the date of result declaration.

Steps to download MAH MBA CET Result 2023:

  • Visit the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org

  • Click on Download Score Card on the left side of the homepage.

  • A new window will appear on the screen, enter your login credentials.

  • Your MHT MBA CET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download the MHT MBA CET scorecard and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MAH MBA CET result 2023 Out at mbacet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH MBA CET result 2023 Out at mbacet2023.mahacet.org, direct link here

Two girls die by suicide after Class 10 result in Nagpur city

Two girls die by suicide after Class 10 result in Nagpur city

JEE Advanced 2023: Shift 2 to begin soon; check out important guidelines, dress code, and more

JEE Advanced 2023: Shift 2 to begin soon; check out important guidelines, dress code, and more

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: Management, in-house minority quota admission schedule released

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023: Management, in-house minority quota admission schedule released

Punjab Education Department asks students to learn Punjabi words during summer vacation

Punjab Education Department asks students to learn Punjabi words during summer vacation